We recommend the best board games for the holidays on the last live Dicebreaker Podcast of 2021!

It’s the last live Dicebreaker Podcast of 2021! As a holiday treat, Matt, Wheels and Meehan threw our usual tightly-structured podcast format (ha, ha) out the window as we looked ahead to what we plan to play over the holidays and offered our go-to family recommendations for the festive period.

We also dig up fond memories of board games from Christmasses past, discuss our efforts to create the Ultimate Trivial Pursuit and chat about our top trivia games for quiz fans.

This episode is the last live Dicebreaker Podcast until 2022 - we’ll return in early January with our usual live recording every Friday at 2pm GMT - but stay tuned over the holidays for a Game of the Year special with the whole team, as we discuss our favourite board games of 2021 and honourable mentions.

