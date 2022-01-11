What are the most exciting board games and RPGs of 2022? It’s the first Dicebreaker Podcast of the new year!

It’s the first Dicebreaker Podcast of the new year, and we’re seeing in 2022 with style!

Matt, Liv and Meehan look ahead to 2022’s exciting lineup of board games and RPGs as we discuss our most anticipated tabletop releases of the year ahead.

We also look back on what we played over the holidays, the first big announcements of the year - a Dark Souls RPG! New board games from the creators of Carcassonne and Star Wars: Rebellion! - and give our gaming resolutions for 2022.

Plus, we answer your questions on GMless RPGs and stepping outside of our character comfort zone in tabletop RPGs.

