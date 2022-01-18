After Critical Role's Vox Machina, what other RPGs deserve an animated series? It's the Dicebreaker Podcast!

On the latest Dicebreaker Podcast, Matt and Meehan are joined by roving news reporter Chase Carter to discuss the recent Tabletop Simulator debacle, the sudden disappearance of Pandemic (sorry, not that one) and the next game from the creator of Kemet!

There’s also time for more reports from our ongoing rivalry in Root, Meehan’s time Terraforming Mars, Chase’s MTG Cubes and more.

Finally, we consider which RPGs would make the best animated series after watching the new trailer for Critical Role’s upcoming Vox Machina show.

Games (and other stuff) discussed: