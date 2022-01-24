Yu-Gi-Oh! or Yu-Gi-No!? We test our TCG monster knowledge on the Dicebreaker Podcast!

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Prepare to have Ghost Beef.
It’s time to p-p-p-p-podcast! Matt challenges Liv and Meehan to tell their Yu-Gi-Oh! from their Yu-Gi-No! in this week’s utterly preposterous segment.

We’ve also been playing the new 7 Wonders game, the punishing Ghost Stories, the bluff-tastic Perudo (or is it’s Liar’s Dice?), classic Yahtzee and the darkly hilarious Blood Bowl.

There’s a new Dungeons & Dragons book to discuss, as well as a new WWII deckbuilder in the Undaunted series.

That’s all before we answer your questions on avoiding combat in TRPGs, our wishlist for D&D monsters, returning to a game only to find it’s not what you remember, and our favourite hot sauces!

You can listen to the latest Dicebreaker Podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Add the podcast's RSS feed to your player of choice, if you prefer something else.

Join us live every Friday from 2pm GMT to play along with the weekly game, ask questions and tell us what you've been playing! We can be found at our video home over on youtube.com/dicebreaker.

If you've got a question for the team - or your own suggestion for a Yu-Gi-Oh! monster - you can email contact@dicebreaker.com, tweet us @joindicebreaker or leave a comment below. We'd love to hear from you!

Games (and other stuff) discussed:

  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
  • Blood Bowl
  • Yahtzee
  • Dungeons & Dragons 5E: Monsters of the Multiverse
  • Undaunted: Stalingrad
  • Perudo/Liar’s Dice
  • Descent: Legends of the Dark
  • 7 Wonders Architects
  • Ghost Stories
  • Forewarned
  • Red Dead Online
  • Jaipur
  • Men at Work
  • Clank!
  • Monster Hunter

About the Author

Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

