Yu-Gi-Oh! or Yu-Gi-No!? We test our TCG monster knowledge on the Dicebreaker Podcast!

It’s time to p-p-p-p-podcast! Matt challenges Liv and Meehan to tell their Yu-Gi-Oh! from their Yu-Gi-No! in this week’s utterly preposterous segment.

We’ve also been playing the new 7 Wonders game, the punishing Ghost Stories, the bluff-tastic Perudo (or is it’s Liar’s Dice?), classic Yahtzee and the darkly hilarious Blood Bowl.

There’s a new Dungeons & Dragons book to discuss, as well as a new WWII deckbuilder in the Undaunted series.

That’s all before we answer your questions on avoiding combat in TRPGs, our wishlist for D&D monsters, returning to a game only to find it’s not what you remember, and our favourite hot sauces!

Games (and other stuff) discussed: