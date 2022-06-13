MCM Comic Con and UKGE reviewed in the latest episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast

It’s been a while since the last ‘normal’ episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast, back we’re back with to talk about all the latest board games, tabletop roleplaying games, miniatures games and more.

Over the last couple of weeks, the team has been at MCM London Comic Con and UK Games Expo – so there’s plenty to talk about there. Podcast hosts Matt, Liv, Maddie and Meehan chat about their impressions on the Dicebreaker panels at MCM London Comic Con – from Anime-themed antics with the cast of My Hero Academia to the equally chaotic Geralt of Trivia with Witcher voice actor Doug Cockle.

Maddie and Meehan also discuss their experiences at UK Games Expo, the country’s largest tabletop gaming convention. The duo chat about playing Crescent Moon – again – as well as the recent remake of Libertalia from Scythe publisher Stonemaier Games and the upcoming board game Eleven, which looks to provide fans of the Football Manager video game series with a suitably complex tabletop equivalent. Dexterity Jenga-like The Fuzzies is also brought up, along with a silly little game called A Game About Wee Whimsical Creatures and Trying to Identify them after Someone Makes Noises.

The group take the opportunity to chat about the recently released digital board game version of Nemesis: Lockdown, a game wherein players are trapped inside a damaged space station invested by angry aliens, particularly how terrible all of them were.

Furthermore, other games discussed include the new Warhammer 30K releases – Horus Heresy – which Matt has recently picked up, Railroad Ink and miniatures game Turnip 28.

Of course, there are all the usual ridiculous tangents to be expected in an episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast – including imagining the Dicebreaker team putting on a live-action play of the entire Twilight Saga and an extended discussion about the 1980s TV show Knightmare.

The podcast filmed live every Friday at 2PM BST, you can catch the latest episode then on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel. Otherwise, you can listen to the newest episode on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. You can also add the podcast's RSS feed to your player of choice.

Have any questions or suggestions for the Dicebreaker Podcast? You can post them in this article’s comment section or tweet us @joindicebreaker or email us at contact@dicebreaker.com

Games (and other stuff) discussed