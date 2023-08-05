If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

$300,000 worth of TCG cards stolen from Gen Con 2023

UPDATE: Disney Lorcana unaffected by reported theft of pallet ahead of convention.

Image credit: IMPD
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Updated on

Update: Ravensburger has now confirmed to Dicebreaker that Disney Lorcana was not affected by the theft; no Lorcana product was taken and availability of the TCG at Gen Con 2023 will not be impacted.

Original story continues below

Hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of trading card game cards were reportedly stolen in Indianapolis ahead of the US’ biggest board game convention, Gen Con - and the launch of hotly-anticipated Disney TCG, Lorcana.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the alleged theft occurred in the city’s downtown area on Wednesday August 2nd, ahead of Gen Con’s opening in the Indiana Convention Center on Thursday.

According to the IMPD, two people used a pallet truck to steal a pallet of “gaming cards”, estimated to be worth up to $300,000. Images of the suspects show the two transporting the stacked boxes between empty gaming tables in the hall as exhibitors set up their booths before the show opened.

The IMPD added that the cards were moved to an unknown location, and remain missing.

The theft preceded the pre-release launch of Disney Lorcana, the trading card game featuring Disney characters that went on sale for the first time at this year’s Gen Con.

Overnight queues to buy the game’s first cards and decks have seen fans wait for over 16 hours, with the event and publisher Ravensburger taking additional steps to help manage the incredible demand for the game. Previous promo cards released for Lorcana have appeared on eBay for tens of thousands of dollars.

Can Disney Lorcana take on Magic: The Gathering?

The IMPD did not specifically confirm whether Lorcana cards were included in the reported theft; Dicebreaker has reached out to Gen Con and Ravensburger for confirmation and additional details.

The IMPD has asked anyone with information about the two people of interest or the location of the stolen cards to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana on 317-262-8477 or via its website tips line.

