Call of Cthulhu studio acquires Cthulhu Britannica and World War Cthulhu, confirms re-releases and new titles

Call of Cthulhu maker Chaosium has acquired two of the horror RPG’s popular spin-off series of supplements and scenarios, with upcoming re-releases and new titles planned for the game’s current 7th Edition.

Cthulhu Britannica and World War Cthulhu were both originally created by British roleplaying outlet Cubicle 7 - which has released RPGs based on Doctor Who, The Lord of the Rings and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, among others - under licence from Chaosium.

Cthulhu Britannica spanned a dozen titles set across the British Isles, with scenarios and setting material based on locations from London and Somerset to Scotland, as well as delves into British folklore and handouts for use in the series’ 1920s-set adventures.

World War Cthulhu, meanwhile, comprised eight supplements inspired by conflicts during the 20th century, including the real-world World War I, WWII and Cold War, as well as a fictional vision of World War III.

Cthulhu Britannica saw its first release in 2009, with World War Cthulhu’s WWII-set book The Darkest Hour following in 2013. Both series concluded in 2017 alongside the end of Cubicle 7’s Call of Cthulhu licence. As such, the two series straddled the full release of Call of Cthulhu’s seventh edition in 2016, following its initial availability in late 2014.

While Call of Cthulhu 7E is backwards-compatible with supplements and releases for previous editions of the game, Chaosium confirmed it would re-release Cthulhu Britannica and World War Cthulhu for the latest iteration of its flagship RPG.

The upcoming books will feature revised layout and artwork, and will be joined by brand new releases in both series. No details have been given regarding release dates for the re-releases or new entries.