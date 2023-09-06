8 best Lorcana ruby cards in the The First Chapter

Red is the colour of aggression in Disney Lorcana, with the best Lorcana ruby cards allowing you to quickly attack your opponents and remove their characters, while also avoiding incoming challenges that threaten your own path to victory.

Best Lorcana ruby cards

The ink colour’s specialisation in challenging is helped by keywords such as Rush, which allow characters to challenge on the same turn they’re played. On the flip side, ruby also has a number of characters with the Evasive keyword, allowing them to quest for lore without being at threat of being challenged by rival characters without their own Evasive keyword.

Ruby’s love of challenging also means that it boasts some of the most powerful characters in Lorcana’s The First Chapter set, with the likes of Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon having immense strength and Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor accelerating you to victory with a whopping four lore points.

The colour’s strong characters can be backed up by combining ruby cards with the protective effects of an ink colour such as amber, or using the control effects of colours such as amethyst or emerald to draw cards and find the cards you need, when you need them. Take a look at some of the best Lorcana song cards and Lorcana item cards for a good idea of what to include alongside the characters below.

Whatever colour you combine ruby with in your deck, know that you’ll never be lacking strength in a challenge. Take the fight to your opponents and quest your way to victory with the top ruby Lorcana cards below.

1. Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor

This victory’s all sewn up

Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor has the ability to quest for four lore, making him a hugely valuable ruby card. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor is already an icon among Lorcana players, appearing as one of the very first cards revealed ahead of the Disney TCG’s release and going on to become one of its most sought-after promo cards.

As well as being a gorgeous card desired for its artwork and rarity, Brave Little Tailor is also just a fantastic ruby Lorcana card in its own right.

It’s on the higher end of ink costs at eight ink, with the option to add it to your inkwell. That worthwhile investment gets you a huge four lore when you use it to quest, meaning you’ll only need a handful of turns to achieve complete victory.

Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor’s valuable lore hoard is protected not only by a very respectable five strength and five willpower, but most importantly by the card’s Evasive keyword. This means that only other cards with Evasive (or an equivalent effect) can challenge the card, making it hard to hit for most other characters.

By the time your opponent gets their own Evasive card out or has something else in their hand to deal with Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor, there’s a good chance you’ll already be within touching distance of a win. It’s undoubtedly one of the best Lorcana ruby cards in The First Chapter, and one of the strongest cards the TCG has to date.

2. Goofy, Daredevil

Send your lore count sky-high

Goofy, Daredevil soars away from incoming challenges thanks to its Evasive keyword. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

Like the Mickey card above, his close pal Goofy also appears on one of the best ruby cards in Lorcana.

This charming Dreamborn card puts an imaginative spin on the classic Disney dog, putting him in a wingsuit and goggles as he goes soaring up into the sky.

He’ll also help send your lore count soaring, offering up two lore whenever you quest using the five-ink card.

That’s decent regardless, but like Brave Little Tailor it comes with the added boon of being attached to the Evasive keyword, meaning that Goofy, Daredevil will avoid any challenges unless they’re from fellow Evasive cards.

Even then, he has three strength and four willpower to help fend off smaller opponents, helping you to keep him flying while you soak up two lore a turn.

While Goofy might be a Daredevil on this card, you won’t be needing to take a similar risk when building your Lorcana deck.

3. Tigger, Wonderful Thing

Fun-fun-fun-fun-fun

Tigger, Wonderful Thing is the only Winnie the Pooh card in Lorcana so far - but hopefully not the last. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

Tigger, Wonderful Thing is notable for being the only Winnie the Pooh card we’ve seen yet in Lorcana. That’s right: Tigger truly is the only one.

He’s a Wonderful Thing, too, offering up another Evasive character with strong potential for gaining lore while your opponents struggle to dig out a way to catch the bouncy tiger.

Tigger, Wonderful Thing gives you two lore points whenever he quests, along with four strength and four willpower a piece, in return for his cost of six ink.

Most important is that Evasive keyword, stopping any cards that don’t have the keyword - or a similar ability - from even challenging him. That means your opponents will need to find an Evasive character or spend their precious ink on using an action to banish him and slow you down.

With two lore up for grabs every turn while they’re trying to do that, Tigger, Wonderful Thing is another excellent ruby Lorcana card for running away with the victory while you’re rivals try to keep up. Combined with the other Evasive cards in Lorcana’s ruby card pool, you’re looking at an unstoppable deck.

4. Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon

Prepare to feel the heat

Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon costs more ink than any other card in Lorcana's The First Chapter set, but the price is worth it. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

Sleeping Beauty baddie Maleficent makes a number of appearances in The First Chapter, with several of her variants ranking among the best Lorcana cards in the TCG’s debut set. When it comes to pure power, though, nothing matches Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon.

This incredible ruby card is the single most pricey card in The First Chapter in terms of ink, requiring a huge nine ink to even get onto the table. (If you’re struggling to get there, it can be added to your inkwell instead.)

There’s a reason it costs so much: it’s also arguably the most powerful character in the game so far. Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon swoops in with a massive seven strength, backed up by a solid five willpower. There’s also two lore if you use her to quest.

That’s not why this card is among the very best ruby Lorcana cards, however. That comes down to Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon’s Dragon Fire ability which, like the action card that shares its name, allows you to instantly banish a chosen character when you play the card.

That’s seriously formidable power, before you even start challenging using its huge strength. If you’re looking to turn up the firepower in your ruby deck, Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon is the card for you.

5. Pongo, Ol’ Rascal

Good luck catching this one

Pongo, Ol’ Rascal is another Evasive character that can cause headaches for your opponents. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

Pongo, Ol’ Rascal is another ruby Lorcana cards that leans into the ink colour’s prowess when it comes to Evasive characters that add to your lore total while being difficult for your opponents to get rid of.

The 101 Dalmatians hero can arrive earlier than some of the other Evasive cards on this list thanks to his ink cost of four. For that, you’ll get the chance to quest with Pongo for two lore a turn - a very decent chunk so early in the game.

He isn’t as stocky when it comes to challenges as some other characters, with a strength of just two and a willpower of three, but that Evasive keyword means that opponents will need to bring out Evasive characters or have removal cards in their hand to deal with him. That’s less likely earlier in the game, so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to quest with Pongo for a few turns before he’s at risk of being banished. Rascally, indeed.

6. Mulan, Imperial Soldier

All the force of a great typhoon

Mulan, Imperial Soldier lets you challenge your opponents to slow them down while increasing your own lore gain, making her an incredible presence in any ruby deck. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

Ruby’s biggest draw is its ability to get the best of both worlds with its characters, which allow you to earn lore for taking part in challenges. Why pick one when you can have both?

With Mulan, Imperial Soldier, a five-ink card with four strength and five willpower that quests for one lore, the name of the game is banishing enemy characters so that you can trigger her absolutely game-changing ability, Lead By Example. This allows Mulan toincrease the lore value of every other character on your board by one when she takes out another character in a challenge.

With a big enough board state, this can go from a middling amount of lore to game-winning amounts very quickly.

7. Aladdin, Heroic Outlaw

Time to steal away a win

Aladdin, Heroic Outlaw gains you lore while stealing from your opponents - the perfect combination. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

If you think Mulan’s ability to turn challenges into lore-building opportunities is good, wait until you see Aladdin, Heroic Outlaw.

Aladdin, Heroic Outlaw’s Daring Exploit ability not only earns you two lore for banishing an opposing character when he challenges, he also reduces the opponent’s lore count by two.

With five strength and five willpower, he’s no pushover - letting your opponent keep one of these Aladdins on the board can very quickly turn the tides of a game in their favour.

On top of that, his shift ability allows you to get him out for even cheaper and potentially even use him on the turn he’s played if the Aladdin you shifted him onto was already ready. Terrifying!

8. Rapunzel, Letting Down Her Hair

One way of putting your opponents in a hairy position

Rapunzel, Letting Down Her Hair offers solid challenging and questing power with the added bonus of taking your opponents further from victory. | Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

Rapunzel, Letting Down Her Hair is the ideal ruby card to play when you want to leave your opponents seeing red.

With five strength and four willpower, she’s a fairly tough challenger to bring onto the field. In addition to her challenging potential, Tangled’s heroine also has two lore points on offer if you use her to quest.

That’s all fairly good by itself, but it’s Rapunzel’s Tangle ability that truly makes her worth her price in ink. Paying six ink and bringing her onto the field results in each of your opponents losing a lore. That’s handy when playing against a lone rival, but against multiple opponents it’s even better as you stride toward victory and haul them further from the finish line with your hair lasso.

Rapunzel, Letting Down Her Hair’s lore-draining power makes her the perfect ruby card to pair with the likes of Aladdin, Heroic Outlaw and Mulan, Imperial Soldier, as you sap away your opponents’ lore totals and boost your own.