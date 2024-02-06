Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands - Everything we know about Lorcana's third set

The next set for trading card game Disney: Lorcana will be Into the Inklands. Featuring a collection of new cards and starter decks, players and Disney fans can expect to see some of their favourite characters make their way into the game in this new set.

Lorcana: Into the Inklands – Everything we know

Taking place after the events of Rise of the Floodborn, it seems that the sudden rush of ink released in the last set has revealed the mysterious and magical Inklands. The ink in the world of Lorcana has the power to transform characters into new versions of themselves – as we saw with the likes of Cinderella, Stouthearted and Gaston, Intellectual Powerhouse. With this upcoming set, it also appears that the ink can affect physical places too.

Into the Inklands will include new cards featuring the likes of Peter Pan, Pluto, Scrooge McDuck and Piglet, as well as the debut of Treasure Planet, 101 Dalmatians and Atlantis. Rise of the Floodborn’s Resist keyword will be making a return in this next set, alongside the addition of an entirely new type of card – Locations. Here’s everything we know about Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands.

Maddie explains how to play Disney Lorcana.

Into the Inklands release date

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands is set to be released in local game stores on February 23rd, before receiving a wide online retail release on March 8th.

How many cards are there in Into the Inklands

There will be 204 cards in Into the Inklands, all of which will be spread across the six different ink colours – Amber, Steel, Sapphire, Emerald, Amethyst and Ruby – and will come in varieties such as foils, uncommons and enchanted rares, which are the least commonly available type of cards. Promo cards can also be found at special events and conventions featuring Disney Lorcana.

Several new Character cards in Into the Inklands have abilities that activate whenever they're placed onto a Location card. | Image credit: Ravensburger, Disney

Where to get Into the Inklands cards?

From February 23rd you’ll be able to get Lorcana: Into the Inklands cards from local game stores. On March 8th, Into the Inklands cards will be available from various larger retailers such as Zatu, Forbidden Planet, Amazon and Target.

What are the Into the Inklands starter decks?

The starter decks for the Into the Inklands set are pre-built Disney Lorcana decks that enable players to begin playing the trading card game straight away, rather than having to create the decks themselves.

Each deck will contain 60 cards – including two foil cards, represented by each of the Characters found on the front of the boxes – as well as 11 game tokens, a quickstart book featuring all the rules you need to learn the game and an Into the Inklands booster pack.

Players will be able to choose from two different starter decks – one with cards from the Amber and Emerald ink types, featuring cards from the likes of Peter Pan and 101 Dalmatians, and another with cards from the Ruby and Sapphire ink colours that will contain Moana and Scrooge McDuck themed cards.

How do location cards work in Into the Inklands?

Location cards can grant Characters placed onto them special abilities. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

Location cards are a new gameplay mechanic introduced in the latest Disney Lorcana set. Just like any other card in the game, Location cards cost ink to be played. However, unlike most Lorcana cards, Location cards are immediately active as soon as they’re played – meaning players don’t have to wait a turn for them to ‘dry’ before interacting with them.

Players can choose to place one of their active Characters onto a Location for a move cost, which is listed on the lefthand side of the card. Once on a Location card, Characters will either gain an ability directly from the card or will see one of their abilities be activated as a result of being on the Location card.

For example, any Characters at Tiana’s Palace cannot be challenged whilst they’re placed there. Whereas Minnie Mouse, Funky Spelunker gains two willpower whenever the card is played on a Location.

Additionally, players will gain any lore listed on Location cards they have in play passively – meaning that they won’t need to quest to obtain it.

Whenever Characters are placed onto a Location card they cannot be moved off, unless onto another Location card. Opponents can challenge Location cards and banish them from the table, if they’re able to deal more damage than the Location cards’ willpower. Any Characters that are placed on a Location card when it is banished, are placed back onto the table and lose any effects they received from the Location card.

There will be several Character cards in Into the Inklands whose abilities are entirely dependent on them being placed on Location cards.