Tabletop Awards 2022

2022's must-play tabletop games revealed!

Discover all the big winners from this year's Tabletop Awards, from the best board games and RPGs to groundbreaking designers and publishers.

See who won
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Disney Lorcana - Sleeping Beauty card unveiled for upcoming trading card game

You’re not dreaming.

Alex Meehan avatar
News by Alex Meehan Senior Staff Writer
Published on
Artwork for Aurora - Dreaming Guardian card for Disney Lorcana.
Image: Ravensburger, Disney.

A new card for the upcoming trading card game Disney Lorcana has been unveiled.

Inspired by the classic Disney animated film Sleeping Beauty, which was first released in 1959, Aurora – Dreaming Guardian is the next card revealed to be included in the upcoming release of the trading card game. Featuring artwork by Nicholas Kole - who has previously created artwork for video games such as Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy – Aurora – Dreaming Guardian features a reimagining of the Disney Princess, whilst retaining her connection to the Sleeping Beauty myth.

The newly revealed card is part of the Hero, Princess, Floodborn and Sapphire Ink categories, which serve as keywords for cards in Disney Lorcana and may place restrictions onto whether the card can be included in certain deck-builds. Keywords in Disney Lorcana can also provide players with ways to create synchronised decks that activate certain effects or benefits based on shared keywords.

Aurora - Dreaming Guardian card for Disney Lorcana.
Image: Ravensburger, Disney.

Aurora – Dreaming Guardian’s ability enables the card to be placed on top of other cards also named Aurora, if the player is able to pay the cost. The card’s other ability is Protective Embrace, which grants other characters on the player’s battlefield the Ward status – thereby forcing the opponent to either target other cards with attacks or overcome a Challenge to attack warded cards. The details surrounding Disney Lorcana’s gameplay mechanics are still under-wraps, however, the Aurora – Dreaming Guardian card does give players some insight.

Announced in August, Disney Lorcana is an upcoming card game that takes place in a shared multiverse featuring various characters from across Disney animated history. Featuring a collection of cards with a variety of keywords defining their ink colour – for instance, Sapphire, Amethyst Amber etc... - as well as whether they’re a hero or villain, as well as other such aspects. Though the gameplay mechanics are yet to be fully revealed, the title’s publisher Ravensburger – a studio best known for publishing board games, rather than TCGs – has promised “thoughtful and unique gameplay”.

The Dicebreaker team discuss their thoughts on Disney Lorcana.

As well as Aurora – Dreaming Guardian, other cards for they Disney game have been revealed including the villain for Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent – in her iconic dragon form – as well as Elsa from Frozen, Peter Pan’s nemesis Captain Hook, Robin Hood from Disney’s 1973 animated film, Cruella de Vil, the mischievous alien Stitch and, of course, Mickey Mouse himself.

The Aurora – Dreaming Guardian card will be released as part of the Disney Lorcana Booster Packs – which contain cards of just one ink colour - and First Chapter Starter Sets, with each set features cards from two of the different ink colours, which are set to be released in August.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Alex Meehan avatar

Alex Meehan

Senior Staff Writer

After writing for Kotaku UK, Waypoint and Official Xbox Magazine, Alex became a member of the Dicebreaker editorial family. Having been producing news, features, previews and opinion pieces for Dicebreaker for the past three years, Alex has had plenty of opportunity to indulge in her love of meaty strategy board games and gothic RPGS. Besides writing, Alex appears in Dicebreaker’s D&D actual play series Storybreakers and haunts the occasional stream on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel.

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch