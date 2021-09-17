Black Library bundle includes £400+ of Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar audiobooks for under £15

A new Humble Bundle of Black Library audiobooks includes almost $600 worth of fiction set in the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar universes.

The Voices of Warhammer 2021 bundle brings together 19 audiobooks set across the grimdark sci-fi and fantasy settings of Games Workshop’s miniatures games.

Among the varied novels and audio dramas is Aaron Dembski-Boweden’s Space Marine tale of Night Lords’ encounter with Blood Angels in Soul Hunter, the first instalment in Justin D. Hill’s series following Astra Militarum sergeant Minka Lesk - Cadian Honor - and Graham McNeill’s Age of Sigmar primarch lore novel Magnus the Red: Master of Prospero.

All in all, the 19 audiobooks are said to usually be worth £426 ($589), but can currently be picked up for £13.05. £7.25 will get you 11 of the books, with 72p grabbing you four Age of Sigmar books and a Black Library audio sampler.

The Voices of Warhammer Humble Bundle will be available until October 7th. All of the audiobooks are downloadable as DRM-free MP3 files.

A portion of the proceeds - which buyers can shift from its default favouring of Humble Bundle and Games Workshop under the page’s ‘Adjust Donation’ tab - will go toward EveryLibrary, an organisation supporting public, school and college libraries.