Do you know your Orks from your Orruks? We put our Warhammer knowledge to the test on the Dicebreaker Podcast!

It’s a trading card game bonanza on this week’s Dicebreaker Podcast! Everybody’s been playing Pokémon and the new D&D Magic: The Gathering set, while Lolies has been dipping back into Summoner Wars and Dinn.

In our round-up of the latest tabletop headlines, we catch up with the furore around the return of board game conventions after the pandemic and run through the slew of new game announcements from the last week. New Unmatched! Machi Koro 2! The Queen’s Dilemma! A new story game from the co-designer of Mansions of Madness!

Then it’s time for Wheels to test the rest of the team on their Warhammer knowledge and see if we know our Orks from our Orruks. Expect more innuendo than the entire Mortal Realms has to offer.

We round off with your questions about the best games that should feature Muppets, our favourite deckbuilders and some very exciting news for the future of Dicebreaker!

Join the team for the podcast live every Friday from 2pm BST. You’ll be able to ask us questions live, play along with the latest segment and see the team’s reactions to Wheels’ delivery of “Koksplittaz” as it happens. If you miss the live podcast, you can catch up with the video version on demand immediately afterwards.

