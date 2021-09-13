Well Hydrated Yellow? Tim's Magical Green? We fix miniatures paint names on the Dicebreaker Podcast!

Matt, Lolies and Meehan talk about what they’ve been up to this week! Which, er, doesn’t include that many board games, so we talk about Shang-Chi, Jungle Cruise and a bunch of other fun stuff instead.

Matt has played the simply charming Happy City, and there’s also time to chat about why board games are going to cost more, whether SolForge Fusion will inherit Keyforge’s algorithmically-generated crown and why capitalism continues to be The Worst.

Then, we begin our life’s work in giving miniatures paints better names - Tim’s Magical Green and Well Hydrated Yellow among them. You’re welcome.

Finally, there’s enough time to answer your questions about board game mascots, the state of the tabletop industry and the best time of the year to buy tabletop RPGs.

Listen to the latest Dicebreaker Podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Prefer something else? Adding the show's RSS feed here.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Join the team live every Friday from 2pm BST to ask questions, chat and play along with the weekly segment on youtube.com/dicebreaker

If you've got a question for the team, you can also send us an email at podcast@dicebreaker.com, tweet @joindicebreaker or comment below.

Games (and other stuff) discussed: