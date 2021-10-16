What's new at the world’s biggest board game convention? The Dicebreaker Podcast is at Essen Spiel 2021!

This episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast is sponsored by eBay. To learn more visit ebay.com/scantolist.

It’s Essen Spiel 2021! Matt, Lolies, Liv and Meehan gather in a very “cosy” hotel room corner to talk about what we’ve seen during day one of the massive board game convention during a Dicebreaker Podcast special.

There’s talk of our time with Far Cry Beyond, tactical planting in Azul: Queen’s Garden, dungeon-scrawling in Paper Dungeons, details on the Cowboy Bebop RPG and more.

We also discuss our experience of our first major post-Covid event, our discovery of Fred Ferkel and the team’s unexpected adventure in a German old people’s home.

Games (and other stuff) discussed: