Which celebs would make perfect Pokémon cards? We chat 'em all on the Dicebreaker Podcast!

Matt, Meehan and Wheels dive into the latest attempts to bring big video games to the tabletop as we discuss our time with Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game and the upcoming Skyrim adventure board game on the latest Dicebreaker Podcast.

We’ve also been squishing clay in Necromolds, flicking pucks in crokinole and getting our knowledge ready for LeVar Burton’s new Trivial Pursuit TV game show.

There’s time to tell you maggots about the return of VHS board game Atmosfear and consider which celebrities would make perfect Pokémon card cameos after Katy Perry, Post Malone and J Balvin’s one-off cards surfaced.

And as Christmas approaches, is it wrong to buy a game for someone as a gift because you want to play it? We answer the ultimate moral dilemma!

Listen to the latest Dicebreaker Podcast now on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Or use the pod's RSS feed to listen to the show how you prefer.

The Dicebreaker Podcast is recorded in front of a live online audience every Friday from 2pm GMT. Join the team and chat on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel to ask us your burning questions, tell us what you've been playing, and tell us that Oblivion that may've been better than Skyrim, but Morrowind is still the best Elder Scrolls game.

You can send questions for the team to contact@dicebreaker.com, get in touch on Twitter @joindicebreaker or simply leave a comment below.

Games (and other stuff) discussed: