Gloomhaven digital edition has a final release date, campaign mode included

Gloomhaven digital edition, the video game version of the original co-op board game, has been given a final release date.

After being in early access - when a video game is partially released, with more elements left to be added - for over two years, the complete version of Gloomhaven digital is set to be released on October 20th on PC via the Steam Store. The final release date follows several updates made since the game’s July 2019 release date, including an online co-op mode made available last year and several Guildmaster missions added throughout 2021, with this final update fully launching the digital board game in its entirety.

Perhaps the most anticipated part of this final release date is the inclusion of the full board game campaign mode found in the original tabletop release. Previously, players of Gloomhaven digital edition were restricted to playing only single missions or small sets of missions, rather than the ongoing campaign featured in the original board game. However, with the final release of Gloomhaven digital edition, players will be able to experience a full campaign mode wherein missions are tied together via an overarching plot and player choices have consequences later down the line.

Gloomhaven digital edition is a video game adaptation of the original board game, that sees players becoming a band of mercenaries who have been hired to carry out all sorts of dangerous quests in and around the city of Gloomhaven. Players have access to a variety of different character archetypes, each with their own playstyles and deck of cards that enable them to perform various attacks and abilities. When taking on a job, players are able to prepare their party beforehand - upgrading equipment and abilities - before setting out to one of the many digitally rendered dungeons. Combat in the video game is turn-based, with players able to use the cards in their hand to engage and eliminate enemies, whilst making sure to not get exhausted in the process.

Players are able to experience Gloomhaven digital edition as a single-player or co-op game, with the title supporting online multiplayer - therefore enabling players to play through missions or a campaign together, regardless of their location.

Gloomhaven digital edition was developed by Flaming Fowl Studios - with this being the studio’s debut release - and published by Asmodee Digital, the company behind many video game versions of beloved board games such as Blood Rage: Digital Edition, Takenoko and Love Letter.

The original Gloomhaven was created by Isaac Childres and published by Cephalofair Games, with a sequel called Frosthaven being fundraised via a Kickstarter campaign - which became the most successful tabletop campaign in Kickstarter history - and due to be shipped out at some point in the near future.