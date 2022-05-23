Gloomhaven Digital is coming to video game consoles next year

The digital version of Gloomhaven will be released on consoles sometime in 2023.

Announced via a teaser trailer, Gloomhaven Digital will be arriving on consoles next year – with specific platforms and differences yet to be confirmed. The console versions of the digital board game will be co-created by Asmosdee Digital – the publisher behind the original PC version – and Saber Interactive, a company that has previously developed video games such as the PC versions of Halo 3 and 4, as well as Crysis 2 and 3 Remastered.

Gloomhaven Digital is the video game version of a dungeon-crawler board game set in and around the fictional fantasy city of Gloomhaven. In the game, players work together as a team of adventurers tasked with completing various quests for a cast of unusual characters – each with their motivations and ambitions. As unique character classes, players will have access to a variety of abilities through their individual decks, which they’ll be able to customise throughout the game.

The announcement trailer for Gloomhaven Digital on consoles.

When encountering enemies, players simultaneously select two cards from their hand – with the first determining their initiative score – before choosing one top and one bottom action to perform on their turn. Players will have a certain number of cards in their deck depending on their character and will need to rest in order to regain any expended cards. When resting, players will have to choose one discarded card to burn, which will remove it from their deck for the remainder of that encounter. Player characters who run out of cards to burn are exhausted and cannot act for the rest of the encounter.

The digital version of Gloomhaven features voice narration, 3D graphics and online multiplayer that enables players to experience the game together – making shared decisions, completing quests and shopping for items – regardless of where they’re playing from.

The Dicebreaker team play Gloomhaven Digital on PC.

The original Gloomhaven board game was created by Isaac Childres – who is also the designer behind the spin-off title Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion and the upcoming sequel Frosthaven – and published by Cephalofair Games.

In February it was revealed that new downloadable content for the PC version of Gloomhaven, based on the spin-off title Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion, is on its way – with a release date and retail price yet to be confirmed. Jaws of the Lion is a more accessible version of Gloomhaven in which players become a band of mercenaries taking on jobs from whoever will pay them and featured a different cast of characters from the original release.