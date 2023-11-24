7 best Rise of the Floodborn song cards in Disney Lorcana’s second set

The best song cards in Rise of the Floodborn provide players with a wide variety of options when it comes to strategy. Whilst some cards revolve around dealing damage to the opponents’ characters, others are centered on protecting your cards. The song cards in the newest Disney Lorcana set pair well with all sorts of decks, including those of different ink colours and approaches to gameplay.

Each of these song cards from Rise of the Floodborn are from a different Disney animated movie or series, such as Mulan, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and Hercules, to name but a few.

Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn song cards

Whether you’re looking to overwhelm your opponent with aggression or buff your characters to help them quest for lore, these song cards will help you to do just that.

Get ready to sing your heart out by playing seven of the best Rise of the Floodborn song cards in Disney Lorcana’s second set.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Maddie and Wheels take an early look at the newest set for Disney Lorcana - Rise of the Floodborn.

1. Painting the Roses Red

Don’t lose your head!

This card is fantastic for making scary enemy characters more manageable in challenges. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

Featured in Alice in Wonderland, Painting the Roses Red – also known as March of the Cards – is a song sung by the unfortunate servants of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts.

An amber card, Painting the Roses Red costs two ink – or nothing at all if it’s sung by a character that costs two ink or more to play – and enables you to force up to two characters to lose one strength on this turn, as well as draw a card.

Card draw is always good, but being able to lower the strength of two opposing characters will hopefully allow you to challenge and remove an opponent’s characters without losing your own. This song card will help you banish enemy characters, even if you don’t have anything particularly strong on willpower in play.

2. Go the Distance

It’ll make every mile worth your while

Clear out a pesky opposing character by making one of yours challenge multiple times in a single turn. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

Hercules’ own ‘I Want’ song, Go the Distance has the plucky demigod express his desire and willingness to put in what it takes to join his father, Zeus, on Mount Olympus as a fully-fledged god.

The Lorcana card is a ruby song that costs either two ink to play or is free if sung by a character that costs at least two ink. This card’s ability will ready a chosen character, as long as it has taken damage. Once readied, this character cannot quest for the rest of the turn and the player can draw a card.

As always, card draw is welcomed in this trading card game. However, Go the Distance is also great because it allows you to have a character either quest and then challenge, or challenge twice in a single turn. This is a good card to play when there’s a particular opposing character you really want to get rid of this turn, especially if you have something that can take the hits like a champ – think Goofy, Knight for a Day or Lumiere, Hotheaded Candelabra.

3. Strength of a Raging Fire

Your win won’t be as mysterious as the dark side of the moon

Unleash a barrage of damage onto another character using Strength of a Raging Fire. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

From one of the greatest songs in Disney history, Mulan’s Be a Man, Strength of a Raging Fire is a steel card from Rise of the Floodborn that can either be played for three ink or sung by a character that costs three ink or more for free.

This card will deal damage to a chosen character equal to the number of characters you have in play, which makes it an incredible card as long as you have a lot of bodies on the board.

Strength of a Raging Fire has the potential to clear out a character that can stand up to anything you have in a challenge – be sure to put it in a steel and amber deck with lots of low cost, easily protected characters.

4. Let the Storm Rage On

You’ll rise like the break of dawn

You won't want for card draw with a couple of these in your deck. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

Another steel card, Let the Storm Rage On will be familiar to anyone who’s belted out Frozen’s Let it Go on a club dancefloor at 3am.

Costing three ink – or totally free if sung by a character costing three ink or more – Let the Storm Rage On isn’t especially impressive, but it is incredibly useful regardless of the deck you’re running with.

This card will allow you to deal two damage to a character of your choice and draw a card. Very simple, but great for finishing off an opposing character and for the all-important card draw – perfect for when you’re desperate for just one more card to get that combo going or that character out.

Maddie teaches you how to play Disney Lorcana.

5. Gruesome and Grim

Oh, that Mad Madam Mim!

No Merlin and Mim deck is complete without Gruesome and Grim. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

Sung by the enchantress herself, Mad Madam Mim is a song from The Sword in the Stone. Gruesome and Grim is a song card from Rise of the Floodborn based on the tune that also just so happens to pair incredibly well with Sword in the Stone character cards.

An amethyst card costing three ink, or nothing when sung by a character that costs three or more ink, Gruesome and Grim allows players to play a character card costing four ink or less for free. That character gains the Rush keyword – meaning they can challenge the turn they’re played – but must be banished at the end of the turn.

Though this card is great regardless of which character you use it with, Gruesome and Grim feels custom-made for the various amethyst Merlin cards found in the Rise of the Floodborn set. This is because many of them – such as Merlin, Goat and Merlin, Rabbit – give you benefits whenever they leave play. Pop this song card in with an amethyst deck filled with Merlin and watch it go to work.

6. Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo

Put it together and what have you got? A great song card!

This is yet another card that works well with a Merlin and Mim deck. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

Perhaps one of the most famous songs from a classic Disney film, Biddidi Bobbidi Boo sees the Fairy Godmother transform Cinderella’s torn clothes into a dazzling ballgown.

In a similar fashion, the emerald Rise of the Floodborn card can be played for three ink or nothing, depending on if you have a character costing three ink or more that can sing it, in order to return a character of your choice from your hand in order to play different one of the same cost or less for free.

This is another card that pairs well with the new Merlin cards from Rise of the Floodborn, as it will trigger their abilities. Otherwise, Bibbidi Bobbido Boo works great as a way of refreshing a character that has taken a lot of hits and can now be played once again with its full willpower intact. It’s also a good card to use if you want to just switch a lower-cost character for a slightly higher-cost one.

7. Four Dozen Eggs

Make your characters get large

Your cards will be almost as bulky as Gaston after you play Four Dozen Eggs. | Image credit: Disney, Ravensburger

Four Dozen Eggs captures one of the most iconic moments from Beauty and the Beast, as Gaston – during his theme song – consumes a dozen eggs in a single gulp.

This sapphire Rise of the Floodborn card either costs four ink or can be sung by a character costing four ink or more for free. Playing it will give your characters the Resist +2 keyword until the start of your next turn, which is almost like making them get large. Resist is the new keyword introduced in Rise of the Floodborn and reduces the amount of damage taken by the character by the amount listed next to the word - in this case, a total of two.

Four Dozen Eggs is a brilliant Rise of the Floodborn song card to play when you have a good chunk of characters on the board and you want to take out some of your opponents’ through challenges. It’s even better when your characters have high strength but low willpower.