Disney Lorcana will reprint The First Chapter set to combat widespread shortage, massive retail price hikes

Disney Lorcana’s gangbusters success has not been without a cost, namely consistent issues to keep enough cards on shelves to meet demand. The explosively popular trading card game announced today that it will reprint its inaugural set, The First Chapter, to help stave off longer term retail shortages.

In a short thread on Lorcana’s official Twitter account, publisher Ravensburger outlined a plan to immediately restock booster packs by October of this year (at least in the US), followed by a larger reprinting of The First Chapter in the first financial quarter of 2024. Those cards will arrive in North America and Europe, according to the thread, which did not detail any other regions. Dicebreaker has reached out for more information.

Lorcana’s launch earlier this month was met with a fervour from trading card game players and Disney collectors, alike. While you can’t call the launch anything less than a total success in terms of sales, Ravensburger and Disney have consistently failed to deliver enough stock to local game stores and larger retailers to meet demand. Organised events need booster packs to function, and a dearth of starter decks means this intentionally beginner-friendly game can’t put cards in players’ hands.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings An absolute begginer's guide to Disney's Lorcana.Watch on YouTube

What little cardboard does arrive has reportedly been marked up to exorbitant rates, both at retail and through resellers. Individuals hunting down booster boxes or even preconstructed decks must choose between highway robbery or simply not playing.

“Our goal is for fans to be able to purchase and enjoy the Disney Lorcana TCG product at the suggested retail price, and we will continue to take steps to ensure a level of availability and quality that keeps the market healthy for both collectors and players,” Ravensburger said on Twitter.

Waiting for your own chance to finally buy some Lorcana cards at reasonable prices? Check out Dicebreaker’s guides on how to play Lorcana, from deckbuilding to best items, powerful characters to strategies for drafting. Additionally, read about Lorcana’s 10-year expansion plans, which may include characters from Disney short animations.