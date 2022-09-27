If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Win some exclusive Disney Lorcana cards and merch from D23!

Dicebreaker and Popverse have some goodies from the brand new Disney TCG to give away.
Matt Jarvis
Editor-in-chief, Dicebreaker
Published on

ICYMI, Disney is taking on Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon with its very own trading card game full of Disney characters - and ahead of Disney Lorcana’s release, we have a set of exclusive prizes to be won!

Dicebreaker has joined forces with our friends over at Popverse to offer a collection of goodies from this year’s Disney convention, D23 Expo, where Disney Lorcana saw its first big reveal.

Included in the bundle is a set of exclusive foil cards from Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter, the trading card game’s debut set due for release in 2023, starring some of Disney’s most iconic heroes and villains.

The D23 Expo Collector's Set features six Disney Lorcana cards in exclusive foil variants:

  • Stitch, Rock Star
  • Elsa, Snow Queen
  • Cruella de Vil, Miserable As Usual
  • Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon
  • Robin Hood, Unrivaled Archer
  • Captain Hook, Forceful Duelist

As well as the collector’s set cards, the prize bundle will include the first-edition Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor promo card available at D23, based on the famous character’s appearance in the 1938 short of the same name.

On top of the exclusive cards, one lucky winner will get two exclusive pin badges from D23, featuring Brave Little Tailor Mickey and the Disney Lorcana logo.

In order to enter the competition, head on over to this Instagram post, where you’ll find details on how to enter and full T&Cs. Sorry, folks outside the US - it’s only open to North American residents.

You have until October 5th to enter, so be sure to enter before then if you want a shot at winning.

