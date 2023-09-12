Disney Lorcana’s second set, Rise of the Floodborn, introduces more than 200 cards and new Resist keyword

Not even a month beyond the official release of Disney Lorcana and new details about the second set, Rise of the Floodborn are already spilling into the Great Illuminary. This upcoming chapter for the popular trading card game will introduce more than 200 new cards into the pool, along with a brand new keyword: Resist. The set will launch at local game stores on November 17th followed by a wider retail release on December 1st.

According to a press release from publisher Ravensburger, Disney characters such as Winnie the Pooh and Tiana from The Princess and the Frog will appear on cards for the first time. Other properties name-dropped in the release include The Jungle Book, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Great Mouse Detective, Pinocchio, Zootopia and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Like other trading card games of its ilk, Disney Lorcana’s subsequent sets are designed to be mixed in with cards from The First Chapter, expanding deckbuilding potential and strategic possibilities for players who build their own Lorcana decks. That said, Rise of the Floodborn will also be a self-contained draftable experience all on its own - you can visit local game stores and crack draft boosters of this during organised events without owning any cards from The First Chapter.

Rise of the Floodborn will introduce the first new keyword ability since The First Chapter’s release: Resist. Cards bearing the Resist keyword take reduced damage when challenged equal to the numerical value next to the keyword. For example, challenges to a character with Resist+2 are reduced by two points before damage is assigned - this makes them beefy challengers in their own right or valuable questers who can withstand blows from your opponents before being banished.

Two new starter decks will drop alongside Rise of the Floodborn, one built around Amber/Sapphire Ink and the other focused on Amethyst/Steel Ink. Other products include booster packs, another Illumineer’s Trove and other play accessories such as playmats and sleeves. Ravensburger struggled to meet the initial, explosive demand of Lorcana’s The First Chapter but have since been working to allay distribution stressors keeping product out of the hands of LGS’s and players.

"The response to the release of the Disney Lorcana TCG has been astounding. The game has only been available for about a month, and fans are already eager for more,” said Filip Francke, Ravensburger’s global head of games in a press release. “As we work diligently behind the scenes to meet current demand, we’re also planning incredible updates and new sets for years to come that we can’t wait to share. We’re excited to reveal a little more about what is coming this holiday to expand the game and story for this year.”

For those following Lorcana’s story, which is told across card art, flavour text and a smattering of animations, Rise of the Floodborn explores the origins of floodborn glimmers - characters from Disney’s expansive universe who were altered by the flood of ink wreaking havoc across multiples worlds. This floodborn ink is a “mixed-up, chaotic form” of the six coloured inks that empower Storyborn and Dreamborn glimmers that encounter it. Interestingly, King Triton’s trident is name dropped amongst the lore lost when the ink flooded out of the Illuminary during Lorcana’s inciting catastrophe.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will first be available through local game stores beginning November 17th. A full retail release, including online stores such as Amazon, will happen on December 1st, mirroring Ravensburger’s brick & mortar preference during the release of The First Chapter. If you want to learn more about Lorcana, check out Dicebreaker’s extensive lists of the best cards in each Ink colour and card type, alongside draft rules and deckbuilding guides.