Disney Lorcana reveals a new two-player starter set and release dates for 2024 sets

Disney Lorcana has revealed its plans for the trading card game’s 2024 releases, including a new two-player starter set and release dates for three more sets through the end of the year following next month’s expansion Into the Inklands.

Third set Into the Inklands will launch at local game stores on February 23rd, ahead of a wider release in supermarkets and online on March 8th, following the staggered release format adopted by the Disney TCG’s debut set The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn last year.

Into the Inklands will be followed by three more sets planned for release during 2024, all of which are yet to have names or details revealed. The TCG’s fourth set will launch in local stores on May 17th, with mass retail availability from May 31st. After that, a fifth set will arrive in FLGS on August 9th, before a wider launch on August 23rd. The final set of 2024 will launch in local shops on November 15th, before being available everywhere from November 29th.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Learn the basics of Disney LorcanaWatch on YouTube

Alongside the full expansion sets will be the trading card game’s first two-player starter set, having previously released a number of individual starter decks for The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn.

Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway will be a box set designed to teach beginners how to play Lorcana over the course of a structured “learn-to-play experience”. The two players will start with simplified 30-card decks - half the size of a standard Lorcana deck - to which they will add additional cards as they progress through the box’s lessons and learn gameplay rules. By the end of the tutorial, the players will have built a Lorcana deck with a full 60 cards suitable for playing standard matches.

On top of the build-it-yourself decks and rules guides, the Gateway starter set will include a game board and character standees. It’s not yet clear how these will be used alongside Lorcana’s card-driven gameplay.

The Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway set will release on August 9th for £22.99, alongside its untitled fifth set.

Image credit: Ravensburger/Disney

While Lorcana’s early sets saw prices for boosters and decks boom on the back of limited availability - leading to reprints of The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn - its publisher Ravensburger said that it was making increased efforts to combat the problem of stock shortages and price inflation.

“Disney Lorcana TCG has struck a chord with players, collectors and fans around the world and we’re so grateful for the support,” said the publisher’s global head of games Filip Franck. “It has proven to be a fantastic entry point for first-time TCG players, and we will continue to do everything in our power to make the product available at MSRP pricing.”

The new sets from Into the Inklands onwards will be supported by in-store tournaments known as Set Championships, which will debut this April. The official competitions will allow players to compete for prizes including a playmat and Enchanted-rarity promo card variant of The First Chapter card Stitch, Rock Star. The local tournaments will set the stage for Lorcana’s planned regional championships and qualifiers in Europe and North America, culminating in a World Championship event in 2025.